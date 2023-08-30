Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.94. The company had a trading volume of 332,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.23 and its 200-day moving average is $261.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.