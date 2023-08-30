O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $956.65. 82,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $943.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,632 shares of company stock valued at $21,206,671. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

