Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,864,000 after buying an additional 3,162,372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 1,097,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

