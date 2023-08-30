13,115 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.5% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,743. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,883,673 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

