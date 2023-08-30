Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $742,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.6% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,580. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

