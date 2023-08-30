456 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.89.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $895.00. 1,081,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,399. The company has a fifty day moving average of $870.46 and a 200 day moving average of $738.16. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a market capitalization of $369.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

