Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,321. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.