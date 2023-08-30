Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.78. 1,022,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

