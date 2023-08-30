Avalon Trust Co Buys Shares of 395 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day moving average of $165.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

