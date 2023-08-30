Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,477 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Best Buy worth $48,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 957,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.