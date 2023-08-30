Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.63. The company had a trading volume of 442,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,188. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average of $235.90. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

