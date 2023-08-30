Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,666 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $46,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.05. 354,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,787. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

