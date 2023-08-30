Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 246 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

