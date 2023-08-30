Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 518 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 5.9% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Salesforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total value of $3,166,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,783,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,783,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,514 shares of company stock worth $262,196,396. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

