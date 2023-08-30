Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $680.66. 322,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,294. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $655.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.40. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

