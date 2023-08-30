2,559 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,846,352. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $118.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.