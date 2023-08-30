Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Walt Disney (DIS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) in the last few weeks:

8/21/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $111.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $120.00.

7/26/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.

7/24/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $111.00.

DIS stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,367,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,231. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $82.46 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

