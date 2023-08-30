Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Up 27.3% in August

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 27,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 1,050,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,713. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

