IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $35.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,339.75. The stock had a trading volume of 249,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,160. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,220.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,388.39.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

