iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Increased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. 110,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

