Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,479 shares of company stock worth $15,360,657. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,507,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,644,563. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

