Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

C stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,392,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

