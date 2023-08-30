C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 125 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 12,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,780,000 after acquiring an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,914. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,369 shares of company stock valued at $18,381,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

