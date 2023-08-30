C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 555 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

EXAS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 528,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,766. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,562 shares of company stock worth $3,188,552. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

