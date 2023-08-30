C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $297,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

