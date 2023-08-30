120,715 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 6.8% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after buying an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. 1,349,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,624. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

