C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 123,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,318. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

