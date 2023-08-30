C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,688,000,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 375,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.