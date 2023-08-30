C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 1,120,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,306. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

