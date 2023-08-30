Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 2.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. 448,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,667. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $100.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

