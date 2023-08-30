IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.85 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 3.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.8 %

GT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 901,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

