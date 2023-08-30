SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $180.46. 4,644,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,459. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

