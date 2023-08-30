IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 68,310 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. CarMax makes up approximately 1.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,366. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.