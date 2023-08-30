Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. 9,626,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,413,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

