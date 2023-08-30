IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,518 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

META traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,822,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,813,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.30. The company has a market capitalization of $765.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.