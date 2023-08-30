Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.83. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $25.74 per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GS traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

