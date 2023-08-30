IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,285 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,285 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Unity Software worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,550. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other Unity Software news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,492,740.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,047. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

