IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 185.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,404,516 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

