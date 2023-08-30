Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $47.92 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $47,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

