AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Illumina Trading Up 1.7 %

Illumina stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.76. 309,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

