Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,014 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Elevance Health worth $743,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,920,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0 %

ELV stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.23.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

