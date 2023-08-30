C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $712,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTWO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 337,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,414. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

