GQG Partners LLC Buys 6,393,846 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 98,930.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393,846 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $627,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. 36,632,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,601,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Argus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock valued at $36,147,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

