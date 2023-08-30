Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,437,000 after buying an additional 2,825,488 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,661,000 after buying an additional 2,654,477 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,163,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. 701,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.