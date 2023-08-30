GQG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,409 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vale worth $351,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 6,272,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,307,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

