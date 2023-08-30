GQG Partners LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 111.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 535,398 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $145,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. 458,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,545. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,785. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

