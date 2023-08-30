GQG Partners LLC Sells 2,584,854 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

GQG Partners LLC cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,584,854 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $37,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 177.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATO traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $117.01. 143,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

