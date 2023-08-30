GQG Partners LLC Has $97.10 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned about 1.18% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $97,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.