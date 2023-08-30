GQG Partners LLC Buys 378,011 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 213.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,011 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $31,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RDY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 228,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,453. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RDY. HSBC cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.