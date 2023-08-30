GQG Partners LLC Sells 14,322,415 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GQG Partners LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,322,415 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $31,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434,661. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

